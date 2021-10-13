Karan Johar, Raftaar, Sunny Leone to Feature in One Mic Stand Season 2

The makers of One Mic Stand are back with the second season on Amazon Prime Video. While Richa Chadha, Shashi Tharoor, Taapsee Pannu and others made their stand-up debut during the first season, One Mic Stand 2 will feature the writer Chetan Bhagat, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sunny Leone, singer Raftaar, and journalist Faye D’Souza.

The show is hosted by comedian Sapan Verma and follows a format where celebrities perform stand-up comedy for the first time. Each celebrity is assigned one comedian mentor. The second season will feature comedians Abish Mathew, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, Samay Raina, and Atul Khatri, all featured on the new posters for the show.

Season 1 of One Mic Stand had released on Amazon Prime on 8 November, 2019, and also featured Bhuvan Bam and Vishal Dadlani. Rohan Joshi, Angad Singh Ranyal, Kunal Kamra, Ashish Shakya were the comedian mentors for the contestants.

Amazon Prime Video dropped the posters for each celebrity on social media today. While Karan Johar was introduced with the tagline, "This time it ain't coffee, it's comedy! Didn't see this coming did you?" Faye D'Souza got the tagline, "Why throw pens, when you can throw punchlines?"