On Sanjay Dutt's B'Day Saira Banu Recalls How He Proposed to Her as a Child

On Monday, Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 65th birthday, and wishes poured in all day. Veteran actor Saira Banu shared a special post featuring her late husband, Dilip Kumar.
Saira wrote, "@duttsanjay has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we've watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today."
She continued, "I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions, and he would accompany her - this cute, good-looking kid...Nargis Ji would then shake his hands and say, "Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe?" And then Sanju would look at me and say, ‘Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga’ in a cute little voice. Hahahah, so adorable! I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favorites of Sanju."
She concluded the message by stating, "Many hands make light work." and we've all cherished being part of his journey. He holds a special place in my heart. With all my love and blessings, I wish him a very happy birthday."
