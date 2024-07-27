Ranveer Singh Teams Up With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan For Aditya Dhar Film

advertisement
Ranveer Singh has teamed up with R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal for a film that will be helmed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios. Ranveer took to social media to share the news with his fans.
"This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal," the actor wrote, alongside a collage of the actors.
Jio Studios also took to Instagram to make the announcement. "This is what movie dreams are made of! Helmed by#RanveerSingh, directed by #AdityaDhar, this much-anticipated collaboration between #JioStudios and #B62Studios is all set to dazzle you with a stellar cast like never before,” the caption read.
Produced by Lokesh Dhar, the film is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Details about the title, plot and release date are yet to be announced.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)