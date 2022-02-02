Odisha Teen Shreya Lenka One Step Away From Becoming India's First K-Pop Star

Shreya Lenka could become India's K-pop star.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Eighteen-year-old Shreya Lenka from Odisha is just a step away from becoming the first K-pop artiste from India. Shreya is one of the two finalists selected from the global auditions that were held to fill an open spot in the South Korean girl band Blackswan. The other girl is Gabriela Dalcin from Brazil, and if Shreya manages to beat Gabriela, she can become the fifth member of the band.
In May 2021, Blackswan's label DR Music had announced that they would conduct global auditions to fill the vacant spot that was created after Hyemi had exited the group.
Recently, DR Music shared that two girls have been selected, and they will be competing for the prestigious position. As per a report by Meaww, Gabriela is part of the dance cover girl group Queens of Revolution. Shreya, on the other hand, is a trained dancer and yoga practitioner. The duo performs on K-pop dance covers.
A report by The News Insight states that Shreya was born in Rourkela in 2003. She is trained in Hindustani classical, Odissi and other forms of contemporary dance.
Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, and Leia are part of Blackswan, which made its debut in 2020.
