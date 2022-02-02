Odisha Teen Shreya Lenka One Step Away From Becoming India's First K-Pop Star

Eighteen-year-old Shreya Lenka from Odisha is just a step away from becoming the first K-pop artiste from India. Shreya is one of the two finalists selected from the global auditions that were held to fill an open spot in the South Korean girl band Blackswan. The other girl is Gabriela Dalcin from Brazil, and if Shreya manages to beat Gabriela, she can become the fifth member of the band.

In May 2021, Blackswan's label DR Music had announced that they would conduct global auditions to fill the vacant spot that was created after Hyemi had exited the group.