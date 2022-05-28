Odisha Teen Shreya Lenka Becomes First K-Pop Star From India

Eighteen-year-old Shreya Lenka from Odisha has become the first K-pop star from India. She was chosen as a new member of the hugely popular Korean band Blackswan, along with a Brazilian girl, Gabriela Dalcin.

Lenka was selected for the last phase of training in Seoul to become a member of the band after the oldest member of the group, Hyeme, quit the band in November 2020.