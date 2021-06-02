Nyay: The Justice Doesn't Depict SSR's Likeness: Filmmakers to HC

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ IMDb)
In April, late Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh sought an injunction against any film, publication, caricature etc. based on the actor's life including Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost, and Shashank.
During a hearing on 2 June, the makers of the upcoming film Nyay: The Justice told the court that their film doesn't depict Sushant's caricature, name, or likeness and it isn't a biopic. Justice Sanjeev Narula, who presided over the case, reserved judgement and has asked the director and producers to hold the film's release till a verdict is announced.
Senior advocate Chander Lall, representing the film's director said that he couldn't provide assurance with regards to a delayed release since the film has been publicised already. The court is likely to announce its verdict before 11 June, the film's scheduled release date.
Lall and the producers' counsel argued that an injunction against anyone making a film on Sushant goes against the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined in the Constitution, especially since Sushant was a public figure.
They added that a right of privacy can't be inherited by the actor's father after his passing. Kishore Singh's lawyers Senior Advocate Vikas Singh and advocate Varun Singh argued that since the FIR filed by their client was the basis of the trial, he has a right to fair trial and privacy.
“Plaintiff (Singh) has apprehension that various plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family,” the suit claimed.
The suit also sought damages for 'loss of reputation, mental trauma, and harassment' to Sushant's family, and further claimed that any content about the late actor might lead to prejudice against the family.
Nyay: The Justice is an upcoming drama directed by Dilip Gulati and produced by Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma. The film stars Zuber K. Khan and Shreya Shukla in the lead.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 02 Jun 2021,08:20 PM IST