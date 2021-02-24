Noted Punjabi Singer Sardool Sikander Passes Away at 60

Acclaimed Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away at Fortis hospital in Mohali near Punjab on Wednesday, 24 February. He was 60.



Sikander, who left behind a rich musical legacy, had recently tested COVID-19 positive and was undergoing treatment for various ailments, including kidney damage. He died due to multi-organ failure.



Known for his hit songs like 'Ek charkha gali de wich dha laya' and 'Sanu ishq brandi char gayi', Sikander had made his first appearances on radio and television in the early 1980s with album, 'Roadways di Laari'.



He also acted in Punjabi films, including Jagga Daku. Sikander is survived by wife and sons Sarang and Alaap.