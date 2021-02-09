Rajiv Kapoor, Brother of Rishi Kapoor, Passes Away

Rajiv Kapoor, son of Raj Kapoor and younger brother of the late Rishi Kapoor, passed away on Tuesday, 9 February. He was 58-years-old.
According to reports, he was rushed to the Inlaks Hospital in Chembur after suffering a heart attack but was declared dead on arrival.
Rajiv Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to Times of India saying, "I have lost my youngest brother Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him."
Neetu Kapoor expressed her condolences in an Instagram post.
Rajiv Kapoor was an actor, producer and director. He made his debut in Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983 and played the lead role in Raj Kapoor’s directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. He has also featured in films such as Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum Toh Chale Pardes. His last big screen appearance was in Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he began directing and producing. In 1991, he produced Henna, directed by Randhir Kapoor, and made his directorial debut with Prem Granth, which starred Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.
(With inputs from Times of India)
Published: 09 Feb 2021,01:40 PM IST