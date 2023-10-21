'No Justification For Such Barbarity': Zeenat Aman On Israel-Palestine Conflict

She added, "The painful, near unbearable visuals emerging from Palestine and Israel these past few days have compelled me to write this note. I cannot in good conscience remain silent at such a time. I stand with the international community that is calling for an immediate ceasefire, access to relief and necessary amenities for the besieged citizens of Palestine, the release of hostages, and a bringing to account of those who oppress, and unleash, violence against civilians of any race and religion."

Aman continued, "In particular the blood of the innocent children killed and injured in these devastating and ongoing attacks should weigh heavy on us all. There is no justification for such barbarity, and we must not be mere spectators to it. I send my solidarity to friends across the world, who have risen above the narrow borders of race, religion, and state to embrace ideals of justice, peace, and freedom (sic.)"