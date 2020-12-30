No Aspect Ruled Out Till Date: CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput Case

After over four months since it took over the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has said that it is looking into all aspects of the case and nothing has been ruled out yet, reported ANI. This statement was made in response to a letter that BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had written to the Prime Minister's Office asking for an update on the status of the investigation.
Subramanian Swamy shared a copy of the letter on Twitter.
The response added that the CBI had used "advanced mobile forensic equipment" to extract data from "digital devices" and to analyse data from relevant cell tower locations related to the case. The CBI's letter also said that witnesses had been questioned and"intensive and thorough investigation had been carried out" by senior officers across Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar and Patna.
In October, a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi had dismissed "theories of poisoning and strangling" put forward by the Sushant's family, and ruled out the possibility of murder. The AIIMS panel, headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta, was constituted on the request of the CBI in August to study Sushant’s autopsy and viscera reports.
Published: undefined