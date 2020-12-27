Reveal CBI Findings in Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Asks Deshmukh

On Sunday, Anil Deshmukh, the Maharashtra Home Minister said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal findings of their investigations in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
“It has been more than five months since the investigation began, but CBI has not revealed if actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered or he died by suicide. I request CBI to reveal findings of the investigation at the earliest,” said Deshmukh at a press conference.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on 14 June 2020. The Mumbai Police had declared it death by suicide but after pressure from the actor’s family, friends and fans, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case in August.
As part of the CBI’s investigations, they had requested a special team convened by AIIMS for a second opinion on Sushant Singh’s autopsy. According to reports, the seven member forensic team headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta in its report to the CBI had concluded that the actor died by suicide.
Besides the CBI, other central agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also conducted investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While the ED was probing a possible money-laundering case, the NCB was looking into the illegal supply of drugs in the film industry.
While several Bollywood actors were questioned by the NCB as part of its investigation. There has been no official statement on whether anyone of them were directly linked to the case.
The NCB also arrested SSR’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late actor and a few others under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea, Showik, and some other accused were later granted bail.
Published: 27 Dec 2020,03:13 PM IST