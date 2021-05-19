Nick Jonas Speaks About Details of His Bike Accident

Nick Jonas has suffered an injury on the sets of The Voice.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer-actor Nick Jonas on Monday opened up on reports about his accident and said that he has indeed sustained multiple injuries. Nick's statement came after reports stated that he had been hospitalised following an accident on the sets of the singing reality show The Voice.
Speaking to E! News, Nick Jonas said that he "took a spill on a bike" and cracked his rib in the accident.
When the show host Carson Daly, inquired about Nick's health, he responded, "I am feeling OK. I have been better, but I am doing all right."
The report by E! News also states that Nick gave details about his injuries. He said that he has a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises." He further jokingly told his co-coach, singer Blake Shelton, to not make him laugh as it hurts him. "I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh".
Nick has been back on the show as he took to Instagram to share a photo from the sets.
