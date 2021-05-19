Nick Jonas Speaks About Details of His Bike Accident

Singer-actor Nick Jonas on Monday opened up on reports about his accident and said that he has indeed sustained multiple injuries. Nick's statement came after reports stated that he had been hospitalised following an accident on the sets of the singing reality show The Voice.

Speaking to E! News, Nick Jonas said that he "took a spill on a bike" and cracked his rib in the accident.

When the show host Carson Daly, inquired about Nick's health, he responded, "I am feeling OK. I have been better, but I am doing all right."