Nick Jonas Suffers Injury On 'The Voice' Set: Report

Nick Jonas had been hospitalised after suffering an injury while shooting for the singing reality show, The Voice, on 15 May, as per a report by TMZ. The report adds that the pop singer was later discharged and is currently recovering at home. The nature of the injury, though, is not known.

Nick is currently shooting for the show in Los Angeles, while Priyanka Chopra is busy working for her upcoming series, Citadel, in London.

Priyanka and Nick have come forward to help India fight the second wave of coronavirus. The couple started a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia to raise funds for people affected by COVID in the country. They successfully raised $1 million. Then the duo increased the target to $3 million.

(With inputs from TMZ)