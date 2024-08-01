Newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Spotted Attending Paris Olympics

advertisement
After their grand wedding in July, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen at the Paris Olympics 2024 with Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal. Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is also in Paris for the games.
Meanwhile, Isha Ambani wore a chic white dress, and Anand Piramal matched her in a white shirt. Mukesh Ambani wore a blue striped shirt.
Take a look:
The Ambani wedding was attended by A-listers from the Indian film industry such as Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, among others were also part of the lavish wedding.
Other international celebrities at the wedding included American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair.
