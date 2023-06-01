'Never Have I Ever Has Opened Doors For South Asian Community': Richa Moorjani

Never Have I Ever actor Richa Moorjani, who plays Devi's cousin Kamala in the show spoke to The Quint.
Never Have I Ever actor Richa Moorjani, who plays Devi's cousin Kamala in the series, was in Mumbai recently. The Quint caught up with Richa, who spoke about living in Mumbai eight years back, when she was starting out as an actor. "It feels like a lifetime ago, but when I come here now it feels like no time has gone by. Back then I didn't know anybody from the industry, and I felt like a fish out of water. However, it was a lifelong dream of mine to work in the Indian film industry and it was very important for me to come to India and connect with the country on a cultural level. I have made great friends in the city."
Richa also spoke about how her friendship with her Never Have I Ever co-star Poorna Jagannathan started. "She is an incredible person. She understands me on a level that I don't think most people do, and I feel it's vice versa. She also has the best sense of humour. Before this show, Poorna had been working for a very long time. I was also working to be a part of a show like this. So we both experienced the journey of the show and its success together".
When asked about how important it is for celebrities, who are in a position of power and influence, to speak about injustice and issues plaguing the world Richa replied,
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
