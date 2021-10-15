The Role Anupam Tripathi Actually Wanted to Play in 'Squid Game'

Anupam Tripathi in Squid Game.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Following the huge success of Netflix's Korean show, Squid Game, Delhi-born actor Anupam Tripathi has become a household name. His character, Ali Abdul, an undocumented migrant worker from Pakistan, joins the 455 other debt-ridden contestants as they participate in a series of games with a sadistic twist.
Speaking about Ali's character Anupam told The Quint, "Ali brought out the human side of a migrant. It’s not easy for him to survive but he keeps that innocence, kindness, and warmth alive. He tries hard to get the best possible things for his family and friends, not for himself. That’s the best thing about Ali".
Anupam also opened up as to how he researched for his role. "My main aim was to focus on the character and go as close as I could to Ali, from Anupam. I kept thinking about what relates us and what differentiates us. My focus was to see how Ali will connect to the characters, including his behaviours, his gestures, and the language he speaks. I don’t know if I’ve done justice to the character or not but I tried my best".
As for the celebrities who inspire Anupam, the actor said that he has always looked up to Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan.
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan