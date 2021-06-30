Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher & Other Celebs Mourn Raj Kaushal's Demise

Actor Mandira Bedi's husband and producer Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday, 30 June, due to a cardiac arrest. Raj is survived by Mandira and two kids, Vir and Tara.

Condolences are pouring in from the film industry for the family. Neha Dhupia posted a photo from one of their get-togethers on Instagram and wrote, "Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj"