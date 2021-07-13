Actor Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha Welcome Baby Boy

Several celebrities including Gauahar Khan, Kishwer Merchant, Prince Narula, and Aastha Gill congratulated the couple.

Singer Mihir Joshi commented, "Congratulations to you guys! Another sneakerhead in the making!" Neha Dhupia, who worked with Rannvijay on Roadies, wrote, "Yayyy! Best news ever. Congratulations Rann, Pri and Kai."

Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Vohra tied the knot in April 2014. The couple welcomed their first child Kainaat in January 2017. They announced their second pregnancy in March this year. Rannvjay had posted a picture with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat with the caption, "Missing the three of you so much."