'Negativity Travels Faster': Alia Bhatt On Backlash Over Her 'Lipstick' Remark

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently at an event in Delhi got candid about her work and personal life. She also opened up about the backlash her husband received over her ‘wipe that off’ comment.
Alia had revealed earlier that Ranbir does not like her wearing lipstick asking her to "wipe it off" which caused an uproar on the internet. He was labelled as a "red flag."
Alia recently spoke at the Hindustan Times Summit in Delhi; she also seemed to be reacting to her ‘wipe that off’ comment. She said, “I am a human being; I am bound to say four stupid things in public. But I may also say 14 intelligent things. But negativity travels faster than positivity.”
Alia Bhatt was last seen Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
