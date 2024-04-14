Neetu Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt on their second wedding anniversary.

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on 14 April in 2022, and welcomed their daughter Raha, later that year.

To mark their special day, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to wish the couple with a sweet post. Neetu shared a picture of Alia and Ranbir from their pre-wedding festivities on her story and wrote, "Blessings" with red heart emojis.