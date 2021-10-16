'Friend Used as Witness': Nawab Malik Calls Out Aryan Khan Case Investigator

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has once again called out the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regarding their investigation into the Mumbai cruise case, in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested. Malik also hit out at the key investigator of the case, Sameer Wankhede.

During a press conference on Saturday, 16 October, Malik claimed that NCB officers are picking their acquaintances as witnesses in certain cases. Sharing a few photos Malik stated, "The person seen in this picture is Fletcher Patel and his picture is with Jasmin Wankhede, sister of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede."