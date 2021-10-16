'Friend Used as Witness': Nawab Malik Calls Out Aryan Khan Case Investigator

NCP member and former housing minister Nawab Malik.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has once again called out the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regarding their investigation into the Mumbai cruise case, in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested. Malik also hit out at the key investigator of the case, Sameer Wankhede.
During a press conference on Saturday, 16 October, Malik claimed that NCB officers are picking their acquaintances as witnesses in certain cases. Sharing a few photos Malik stated, "The person seen in this picture is Fletcher Patel and his picture is with Jasmin Wankhede, sister of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede."
He also shared another photo of Wankhede with Patel, claiming they know each other well. "How can NCB officers make their acquaintances a witness in the case?" the NCP leader asked. In a series of tweets, Malik reiterated his allegations.
Some time back, Nawab Malik had released some videos, alleging that three people were shortly set free after the raids on the cruise on 2 October. "After the raids on the cruise, Sameer Wankhede had said that 8-10 people, including Aryan Khan, were detained. The truth is that 11 people were detained. But three of them - Rishabh Sachdeva, Prateek Gaba and Amir Furniturewala - were released", Malik alleged. He has also hinted BJP links in the case. Rishabh Sachdeva is BJP leader's Mohit Kamboj's brother-in-law, Malik had said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)