NCB Officials at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat & Ananya Panday's Residence

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat and Ananya Panday's house on Thursday, 21 October. Ananya has been summoned for questioning at 2pm on Thursday.

A report by NDTV states that NCB officials have clarified that they visited SRK's house for paperwork and not a search or raid. The paperwork in Aryan Khan's case has been completed, the officers added.

NCB sources have told The Quint that WhatsApp chats submitted by the probe agency to the NDPS court on Wednesday mentioned messages exchanged between Aryan Khan, who has been arrested in an alleged drugs case, and an actor, who is Ananya. "NCB has reached Ananya's house for further investigation", sources added.