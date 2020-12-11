NBSA Asks Zee News to Air Apology For Linking Rakul Preet to Drugs

As for the rest of the news channels, the NBSA warned them from using hashtags, and images against Rakul Preet Singh, and cautioned them to exercise care and not broadcast "unverified and incorrect information".

The NSBA pointed out that most of the aforementioned channels didn’t report that late Sushant Singh Rajput's partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty had denied making a statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau that Rakul Preet Singh was allegedly involved in using or peddling drugs. “The retraction statement should also have been telecast in the same broadcast so that the viewers could understand the entire context of the evolving story and the versions of the parties,” the NBSA said.