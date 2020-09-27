Rakul Preet Singh Moves HC Over Media Linking Her to Drugs Case

On Saturday (26 September), actor Rakul Preet Singh approached the Delhi High Court seeking an interim direction to the Centre, Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association to ensure that the media does not broadcast any programme or publish articles connecting her to the alleged drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, as per a report by PTI.

The hearing for the application, filed under a pending petition, will reportedly come up next week.

On 17 September, the Delhi High Court had sought a response of the Centre on actor Rakul Preet Singh's petition to stop media reports from connecting her with the alleged drug link.

Rakul Preet had claimed in her plea that Sushant's partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case. Through her petition, Rakul also stated the I&B ministry guidelines that prohibits media from running hate campaigns. The actor also said in her plea that TV channels are showing her "morphed pictures and photos from film sets to paint a narrative", to hound her, and link her to some sort of a drug gang.

In response the court had expressed hope that "media houses would show restraint in their reports and would abide by the cable TV regulations, program code and various guidelines, statutory and self regulatory, while making any reports with regard to the petitioner".

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet has recorded her statement to the NCB some time back.