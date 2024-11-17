‘This Is an All Time Low From You’: Nayanthara in Open Letter to Dhanush

advertisement
Actor Nayanthara posted an open letter to actor Dhanush alleging that the latter sent a Rs 10 crore legal notice pertaining to the use of a 3-second clip from the Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the former’s upcoming documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.
“The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn't just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project. This Netflix Documentary about me, my life, my love and marriage includes clips of many of my industry well-wishers who have graciously contributed and memories from multiple films, but sadly does not include the most special and important film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,” the statement read.
She posted the 3-page statement on Instagram with the caption, “@dhanushkraja OM NAMAH SHIVAYA." Dhanush is yet to respond to the letter.
She further wrote that the team had been ‘battling it out with Dhanush for an NOC (No Objection Certificate)’ for two years but decided to re-edit the documentary and release it in its current version. She further alleged that Dhanush “declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts, even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests”.
The docu-drama, scheduled to release on 18 November on Netflix, offers a glimpse into Nayanthara’s life and career and her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was directed by Shivan and starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. It was produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films.
“It is understandable if it is business compulsions and monetary issues that mandate your denial; but it hurts that this decision of yours is only to vent out your personal grudge against us and that you have deliberately remained indecisive this long,” Nayanthara wrote in her statement.
Referring to the 10 crore legal notice, she further alleged that the clip in question was shot on ‘personal devices’ and contains ‘BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media,’ adding, “This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”
Nayanthara wrote that she will respond to the legal notice ‘befittingly through lawful means’ and noted, “Your refusal to give NOC for use of elements of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for our Netflix documentary might be justified by you to the Courts from copyright angle but I wish to remind you that there is a moral side to it, which has to be defended in the court of God.”
She further claimed that Dhanush’s ‘ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster’ adding that his ‘displeasure over its success’ was apparent to everyone. “I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already,” her statement read.
After Nayanthara shared her statement on social media, Shivan shared a post he made in 2020, featuring the 3-second clip in question, on his story and wrote, “The 10 crores clip that wants to be taken down from our Netflix Documentary. Pls watch it here for free. (sic).” In the clip, Nayanthara and Shivan can be seen in conversation on the sets of the 2015 movie.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in 2022 and are parents to Uyir and Ulag.
