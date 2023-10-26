Navya Naveli Nanda: 'Everyone Should Have Knowledge of Their Basic Human Rights'

Entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Navya Naveli Nanda talks to The Quint about her career so far, working in social impact through initiatives like Project Naveli, her podcast with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, providing legal aid to women among other things and much more.
Navya goes on to talk about how people see her and think she's 'too young' to talk about some of the causes she advocates for.
Speaking about the importance of working with legal awareness, Navya says, "Everyone should have knowledge of their legal rights and their basic human rights. We offer free legal services to women."
Navya further talks about her plan for the next five years.
Watch the video for more.
