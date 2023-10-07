‘Abhishek Bachchan Is the Best Actor of Our Generation’: Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi on his career, working with Amitabh Bachchan, life with Neha Dhupia and more.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Actor Angad Bedi sits down with The Quint to talk about his journey as a sportsperson and an actor, how he chooses his roles, working with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, life with Neha Dhupia, and more.
Recalling how he felt working on the sets of Pink, Angad Bedi says, “When I was younger, I’d watch the same Amitabh Bachchan films 8-10 times. My father is still a big Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar fan. I grew up watching Amitabh Bachchan’s films; to me he’ll always be the eternal hero.
Bedi goes on to talk about why Abhishek Bachchan is the ‘best actor of this generation’ and his equation with Ghoomer co-star Saiyami Kher.
Bedi believes that “social media following is not fan following,” and goes on to talk about what creates a fan base for an actor, “Don’t think about followers before you’re committed to your job.”
Speaking about his wife, actor Neha Dhupia, Bedi says, “When I used to look at Neha Dhupia, I used to think, ‘What a beautiful homemaker she is. She can do so many things at the same time,” adding, “She’s seen me in my most debauched ways and she’s been there.”
Bedi also talks about his days as a sportsperson in Mumbai, how he tries to avoid being put in a box, his relationship to the still camera, his equation with his kids, and more.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
