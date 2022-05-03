Marilyn Monroe’s Dress to the Statue of Liberty: 8 Homages at the Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 outfit made headlines for it's connection to history and stardom. Kim's Marilyn Monroe dress, and more, here are representations and homages you might've missed at the Met Gala this year.

1. Kim wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' dress designed by Jean-Louis. The dress had caused quite a stir when Marilyn wore it to John F Kennedy's 45th birthday in 1962.