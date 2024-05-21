Ranveer Singh's 93-Year-Old 'Rockstar' Grandfather Braves the Heat To Vote

Ranveer Singh's grandfather braves the heat to cast his vote.
(Photo:X)
Actor Ranveer Singh's 93-year-old grandfather voted on Monday, 20 May. The actor shared a picture of him outside a Mumbai polling booth, with a man supporting him. Ranveer noted that his grandfather, despite his age and the scorching Mumbai weather, still went to vote.
He wrote, ""93 years old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He’s a voter! My Rockstar Nana #EveryVoteCounts."Ranveer Singh's maternal grandfather often makes appearances on the actor's social media accounts.
Take a look at the photo:
Meanwhile, parents-to-be, Ranveer Singh and wife, Deepika Padukone, voted in Mumbai. The couple, dressed in matching white outfits, walked into the polling booth together.
On the other end, Ranveer's maternal grandfather often makes appearances on the actor's social media accounts.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)