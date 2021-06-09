My 'Raabta' with Sushant Singh Rajput Was Meant to Be: Kriti Sanon

She added, "Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others..Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.. #Raabta."

Kriti had also posted a note after the release of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara. "In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!" she had written.