My 'Raabta' with Sushant Singh Rajput Was Meant to Be: Kriti Sanon

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's film Raabta clocks 4 years
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Kriti Sanon remembered late Sushant Singh Rajput in a social media post marking the four year anniversary of their film Raabta.
Mere days before Sushant's first death anniversary (on 14 June), Kriti shared a video which contains scenes and behind-the-scenes clips from the film and she wrote that her 'raabta' with Sushant was 'meant to be'. The song 'Darasal' from the film played in the background.
"Tan lade, tan muk jaaye Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye (When only the bodies connect, they wither away. When the souls connect, they remain connected for eternity)... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do... My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be," she wrote.
She added, "Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others..Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.. #Raabta."
Kriti had also posted a note after the release of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara. "In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!" she had written.
On the career front, Kriti will star in the Dinesh Vijan production Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release on 14 April 2022. She is also part of multiple other projects including Mimi, Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, and Hum Do Humare Do.
Published: 09 Jun 2021,06:00 PM IST