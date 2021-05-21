My Preity Zinta Vibe Got Me a Break In Bollywood: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu speaks about navigating the industry.
Taapsee Pannu has said that her 'Preity Zinta' vibes got her a break in Bollywood. Taapsee made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2013 with Chashme Baddoor, directed by David Dhawan. Before that she had signed the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010. Her Tamil film Aadukalam, released in 2011, won six National Film Awards.
Speaking to Vogue India Taapsee said,
Taapsee also told the publication that if she had to struggle for roles she wouldn't have lasted in the industry for very long.
As for the characters she plays Taapsee said, "Now, people expect my work to be interesting and worth their time. So I can't do four movies a year and look and sound the same. Also, being a female actor I cannot afford to do just one film a year. I wish I had that luxury. But I cannot turn my life upside down for a role. I get easily bored, so new roles and changing locations help a lot. Fame is not important...I am the modern young woman. My roles represent that. People should be able to relate to my character".
Speaking about her wish-list, Taapsee's main boxes to check were owning a home and a car, which she has achieved. Speaking about the one thing that will complete her list Taapsee said that she wants to be an Avenger.
Last month, Taapsee started shooting for Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The actor has finished shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Do Baaraa and Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee will also be seen in Loop Lapeta, scheduled for a theatrical release in October and Haseen Dillruba, set to premiere on Netflix.
