My Life is Like That Tanishq Advertisement: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding has been pushed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Quint Entertainment Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Celebrities Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding has been pushed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Tanishq withdrew the ad that celebrated an inter-faith marriage, a number of couples took to social media to share their experiences of being in a multicultural marriage.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were about to get married this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on their plans. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror recently, Richa Chadha spoke about her inter-faith relationship and alluded to the Tanishq advertisement, that was pulled down after being attacked on social media.

"My life is like that (Tanishq) advertisement. I have got so much love from Ali's family and he from mine. I feel sorry for all those who have a problem with someone else's marital choices". Richa Chadha, Actor

After Tanishq withdrew their ad celebrating inter-faith marriage, a number of couples took to social media to share their experiences of being in a multicultural marriage. Rasika Agashe, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's wife, shared a photo from her baby shower on Twitter to put forth a message of communal harmony.