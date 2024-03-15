‘My Greatest Gift’: Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor Wish Alia Bhatt on Her Birthday

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 31st birthday on Friday, 15 March.
(Photo: X)
Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 31st birthday on Friday, 15 March. On this special day, her family members took to social media to wish the birthday girl. From Soni Razdan, who took to her Instagram handle to share her childhood photos to Neetu Kapoor's heartfelt wish, Alia Bhatt was showered with wishes on her special day.
Her mother Soni Razdan wrote, "How much do i love thee ? Let me count the ways …If I did I know the words Would quite run off the page So let me just say it simply then. Happy Birthday my darling I love you more than you will ever know"
While Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt The BIG girl in ALL our lives!"
Her sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, "My greatest gift, my best friend, my sister, my soulmate. I love you Happy Birthday my airy, (definitely) scary, always wary little fairy."
On the other hand, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday our sunshine thank you for being ours love you loads."
Her sister-in-law went on to write, "Happy Happiest bday my darling aalooooo Keep shining We love you."