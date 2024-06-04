Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'My Baby Had a Baby Girl': Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor Congratulate Varun-Natasha

'My Baby Had a Baby Girl': Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor Congratulate Varun-Natasha

Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor congratulate Varun-Natasha on birth of baby girl
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, on the birth of their first child.

|

(Photo: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, on the birth of their first child.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, on the birth of their first child, expressing his excitement. Arjun Kapoor also sent his best wishes to the new parents. Natasha gave birth to a baby girl at a Mumbai hospital on 3 June.

Karan Johar wrote, "My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the mooooooon!!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun (sic)."

Arjun wrote, "Baby John had a baby!!! Papa Number 1 casting is now locked finally!!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister (sic)."

David Dhawan had confirmed the news to the paparazzi outside the hospital, announcing they were blessed with a baby girl.

Also ReadKaran Johar Announces New Project; Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor Post B'day Wishes

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT