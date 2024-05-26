Karan Johar Announces New Project; Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor Post B'day Wishes

He wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday @karanjohar sir. You are one of the kindest, large hearted and impeccably mannered persons I have had the privilege of meeting and working with. You went out of your way to make me feel, a rank outsider in every metric of the word; that I was needed and that I belonged. Thank you. And I will remain forever grateful to you for giving me Chandon Chatterjee. God bless you.”