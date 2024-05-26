Karan Johar Announces New Project; Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor Post B'day Wishes

Karan Johar announces new directorial project on his 51st birhtday.
Filmmaker Karan Johar announced his next directorial project on his 51st birthday on Saturday (25 May). He shared a picture of himself holding a draft that read, “Untitled narration draft. Directed by Karan Johar. May 25.”
He captioned the post, “Get...Set...Go!" Several celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, wished him a ‘happy birthday’ under the post.
Karan Johar’s last directorial was the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Tata Roy Choudhury, who plays Bhatt’s character Rani’s father in the film, shared a post on Instagram wishing the filmmaker.
He wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday @karanjohar sir. You are one of the kindest, large hearted and impeccably mannered persons I have had the privilege of meeting and working with. You went out of your way to make me feel, a rank outsider in every metric of the word; that I was needed and that I belonged. Thank you. And I will remain forever grateful to you for giving me Chandon Chatterjee. God bless you.”
Many actors including Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Katrina Kaif, and Arjun Kapoor, also shared wishes for Johar on social media. Kareena Kapoor wrote on her story, “On your birthday, I am giving you two tickets to Legoland. You and me, thats how much I love you. Happy birthday my Kjo @karanjohar. (sic)”
Kaif shared a picture with the filmmaker on her story with the message, “Happiest birthday to this incredible kind soul, you take the time and effort to be kind and make people feel special ......may all the love you give come back to you @karanjohar.”
