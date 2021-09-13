Think of Repercussions: Actors Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Deny Dating Rumours

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @mmoonstar, @raj_anadkat)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat took to social media to rebuke dating rumours. While Munmun Dutta talked about the trolling she faced about the rumours surfaced, Raj Anadkat urged everyone to ‘think about repercussions.’ Dutta and Anadkat play Babita and Tapu on the Sab TV show respectively.
Munmun Dutta wrote in a post, “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the filth that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called ‘Literate’ ones proves how regressive society we are.”
Raj Anadkat then posted a statement on social media which read, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussion that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”
Rumours had surfaced earlier about Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat dating but they soon died down. ETimes had quoted a source saying that the “love story is actually old.” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Malav Rajda, and Dheeraj Palshetkar. The show also stars Amit Bhatt, Dilip Joshi, and Sunayna Fozdar.
