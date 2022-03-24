Pakistani Actor Muneeb Butt Books Entire Theatre to Watch ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Muneeb Butt has worked in several TV shows including Baandi, Yaariyan, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, and Qarar. He also plays the lead role in the show Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat. He and Aiman have worked together in Bay Qasoor, Googly Muhalla, and Khwab Saraye among other shows.

Muneeb and Aiman tied the knot in November 2018.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is inspired by a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Gangubai, who is trafficked into prostitution as a young girl and goes on to become the matriarch of Kamathipura.