Mumbai NCB to Probe Drugs Plaint Against KJo, Vicky & Other Celebs

A complaint has been filed against Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and others for alleged drug abuse. Quint Entertainment A complaint has been filed against Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar for alleged drug abuse. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest) Celebrities A complaint has been filed against Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and others for alleged drug abuse.

A complaint against filmmaker/producer Karan Johar and actors Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and others has been forwarded by the Narcotics Control Bureau headquarters in Delhi to Mumbai NCB for investigating an alleged drug party that was organised in 2019, sources in NCB have told The Quint. This development comes after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Sirsa met Director General of NCB, Rakesh Asthana, and registered a complaint against Karan Johar and other Bollywood actors.

"I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!", Sirsa had tweeted. On Tuesday, Sirsa had met Asthana and filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others for alleged "consumption, possession and allowing a premise to be used for commission of offences cognizable in nature under chapter 4 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985". The issue about alleged drug abuse in Bollywood flared up following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.