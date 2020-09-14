Sara, Rakul Preet, Simone Named In Drug Probe: NCB

On 8 September, actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug probe related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who died on 14 June. Now, a source in the NCB, has told The Quint that in the course of their investigation following Chakraborty's arrest, the names of three celebrities, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have come up. On 12 September, several reports had alleged that during the investigation, Rhea Chakraborty had named 25 Bollywood A-listers who would be summoned by the NCB for interrogation.

The source has said that the reports claiming that Rhea has revealed a list of 25 A-listers during the investigation are completely baseless.

According to the source in NCB, only three celebrities' names have come up. Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are Bollywood actors; while Simone Khambatta is a fashion designer.

After three days of questioning, Chakraborty on 8 September was taken into custody on charges of drug procurement. The actor has been arrested under sections 27 A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of the NDPS Act. In light of this, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their support for Chakraborty.

On 9 September, Rhea had filed for a bail application before the Sessions Court in Mumbai stating that she is being framed in the case.

On 11 September, a special court in Mumbai had rejected the bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. The NCB has said in its court documents that Rhea was "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" and knew of "every delivery and payment".