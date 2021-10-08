Drugs Case: Aryan Khan, Others Transferred to Arthur Road & Byculla Jails

Aryan Khan, arrested in an alleged drugs case, taken to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Aryan Khan and the other seven accused have been transferred from Narcotics Control Bureau custody to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and Byculla Jail on Friday, 8 October, while hearing for their bail pleas is currently underway in connection to an alleged Mumbai Cruise drugs case. While Aryan and other men arrested in the case have been taken to Arthur Road Jail, the women have been taken to Byculla Jail.
Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were sent to 14 days judicial custody by the court on Thursday. They spent Thursday night in NCB custody.
They have been arrested by the NCB following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.
On Thursday, a Mumbai Court rejected extension of NCB custody of Aryan and others. While passing the verdict, the court noted, "No custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time and opportunity was granted to NCB for investigation. Hence, they are remanded to judicial custody".