Mumbai Court Discharges Shilpa Shetty In Infamous Richard Gere Kissing Incident

In continuation of the report, Additional Sessions Judge SC Jadhav observed, “A woman being groped on the street or touched on a public way or in public transport cannot be termed as accused or participative to an extent of mental culpability and she cannot be held for illegal omission to make her liable for prosecution,



"In the present case, the respondent (Shetty) had not kissed, but was kissed. Obscenity on her part is not evident," Judge SC Jadhav said last week while upholding a magistrate court's order discharging actor Shetty in the case. The detailed order was made available on Tuesday, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The case pertains to an incident that took place 15 years ago, where co-accused Richard Gere and Shilpa Shetty were at an AIDS awareness event, during which Gere kissed Shetty on her cheeks to spread awareness that kissing was a safe act that could not lead to transmission of HIV.

