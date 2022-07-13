Mumbai Court Allows Release of SRK’s Son, Aryan Khan’s Passport

A Special Court in Mumbai on Wednesday, 13 July directed the court registry to return the passport of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, according to a report by the Live Law. Aryan's passport was kept under custody as part of the Cordelia Cruise ship case, in which he was given a clean chit by the Narcatocis Control Bureau (NCB), earlier this year.

The 23-year-old had moved a plea before a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) court in Mumbai on 28 June, seeking the return of his passport.