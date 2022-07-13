Mumbai Court Allows Release of SRK’s Son, Aryan Khan’s Passport

Aryan Khan had moved a plea before a special court in Mumbai, seeking return of his passport.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A Special Court in Mumbai on Wednesday, 13 July directed the court registry to return the passport of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, according to a report by the Live Law. Aryan's passport was kept under custody as part of the Cordelia Cruise ship case, in which he was given a clean chit by the Narcatocis Control Bureau (NCB), earlier this year.
The 23-year-old had moved a plea before a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) court in Mumbai on 28 June, seeking the return of his passport.
Special NDPS judge V V Patil had directed the NCB to register their reply to the plea on Thursday, 30 June, and posted the case for hearing on 13 July. And the decision was made in Aryan's favour.
In his plea, filed by advocate Rahul Agarwal, Aryan had also requested the cancellation of his bail bond, and a formal order to be issued, discharging him from the case.
Aryan was arrested in October, 2021 in the cruise drugs bust case. He was accused of the consumption of drugs, along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and six others.
