Mukesh Ambani Tears up During Anant Ambani’s Heartfelt Speech

Anant Ambani's heartfelt speech at his pre-wedding event drives Mukesh Ambani to tears.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
At his pre-wedding event, Anant Ambani thanked his parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani for supporting him and for always standing by him. Mukesh Ambani, clearly moved by the speech, teared up.
In his speech, Anant also referred to the way his parents have supported him as he dealt with his health problems, “I have faced many health crises since childhood but my father and mother have never let me feel that I have suffered.”
He also talked about his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant and said, “I am 100 percent the lucky one; there is no doubt about that. I also don't know how I got Radhika so I am definitely the luckiest here. Every day, I fall more and more in love.”
He further expressed his gratitude for his mother for planning the three-day pre-wedding festivities, “Thank you mom for all that you’ve done. All this is created by my mother and no one else. My mother has gone all out… For four months she has worked, I think, for 18-19 hours a day. I am extremely grateful to mom and thank you so much."
The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations will last till 3 March. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, and several other celebrities are attendees. Pop sensation Rihanna also performed on day 1 in Jamnagar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)