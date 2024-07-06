Watch: Salman Khan & Ranveer Singh Groove to 'Jumme Ki Raat' With Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet festivities were held on Friday (5 Juky) at NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) Mumbai. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Sara Ali Khan attended the event.

The couple will tie the knot on 12 July.