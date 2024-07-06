Watch: Salman Khan & Ranveer Singh Groove to 'Jumme Ki Raat' With Anant Ambani

advertisement
The videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities have been all over the internet. In one of those clips, Ranveer Singh can be seen sitting on a drum and grooving to the song ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ from Kick. Salman Khan, Hardik Pandya, and Anant Ambani can be seen dancing to the track as well and even MS Dhoni makes an appearance.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet festivities were held on Friday (5 Juky) at NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) Mumbai. Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Sara Ali Khan attended the event.
The couple will tie the knot on 12 July.
