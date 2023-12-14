Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mrunal Thakur Has a Fangirl Moment With Daniel Radcliffe in New York City

Mrunal Thakur had the chance to meet the actor who portrayed Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe.
Mrunal Thakur Has a Fangirl Moment With Daniel Radcliffe in New York City

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Mrunal Thakur was in New York City recently to promote her latest Telugu film Hi Nanna, co-starring Nani. During her visit, she seems to have run into Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. Mrunal took to social media to share a picture of her meeting with him.

The actor took to her Instagram to share a picture with the Harry Potter actor. Take a look:

In a video Mrunal shared on her Instagram stories, Daniel can be seen interacting with fans and clicking pictures with them. After a while, Mrunal and her sister Lochan yell, “Daniel, we love you Daniel,” to which he looks at them and replies, “Thank you!” Mrunal also took the opportunity to click a selfie with the actor, writing, “And this happened."

On the work front, she will also soon be seen in a Hindi film titled Pooja Meri Jaan.

