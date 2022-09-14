‘Was Having an Out-of-Body Experience’: Mouni Roy on Working With Shah Rukh Khan

Mouni Roy played the role of Junoon in Brahmastra.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Mouni Roy, who played Junoon in Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, has been getting rave reviews for her role in the film. Her stellar performance has left many in awe of her talent. The actor spoke to The Quint about her journey towards becoming Junoon, her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and also names her favourite Marvel superheroes
Mouni Roy opened up about her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, "Ranbir and Alia, they are fire. It's so cool to work with the two of them. They are one of the biggest stars in our country."
She also spoke about her scene with Shah Rukh Khan, which has been widely spoken about by the audience.
She also spoke about her love for television and the Brahmastra fan theories that have been going around the internet.
