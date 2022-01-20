'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel Passes Away at 37

Actor Gaspard Ulliel has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for featuring in a number of films and television shows as well as Chanel perfume ads, passed away on Wednesday in a skiing accident in the Alps, his agent's office stated. Ulliel was 37.
The actor starred as a young Hannibal Lecter in 2007′s Hannibal Rising. He will be seen in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight.
Ulliel was hospitalized on Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie region’s Rosiere ski area, the Savoie prosecutor’s office said. The actor’s agent's office added that he died on Wednesday, but provided no other details.
Broadcaster France Blue stated that the actor reportedly collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slope. It added that Ulliel was hospitalised with a skull injury, but the other skier wasn't admitted to the hospital. Police and prosecutors haven't divulged details of the accident.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)