Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Skips ED Questioning For 3rd Time

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has skipped on Saturday her third summon by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrasekar and his actor-wife Leena Paul, as per a report by NDTV. Sources told the publication that Jacqueline has cited "professional commitments" behind her no-show.

The probe agency had earlier asked the actor to appear at its Delhi office on Friday, but she didn't show up. She has been summoned on Monday again. Sources have told NDTV that the ED wants to confront Jacqueline with Sukesh and Leena. They have been arrested for allegedly duping the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh of around Rs 200 crore.

Actor Nora Fatehi has also been questioned in the case.