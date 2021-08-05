Mohanlal Has a Message For Prithviraj Ahead of 'Kuruthi' Release

Mohanlal seems to be eagerly waiting for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for his big Onam release, Kuruthi. After the success of Cold Case, the expectations are high from this film, which releases on 11 August on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of Kuruthi dropped recently, and superstar Mohanlal also seems to be eagerly waiting for the movie.
Mohanlal shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "Best wishes to Prithviraj Sukumaran & Team".
Kuruthi is set in Erattupetta in Kerala and the crux of the film is summarised as ‘a vow to kill and an oath to protect’. It is is directed by Manu Warrier, known for his earlier film Coffee Bloom, that released in 2014. The film is written by Anish Pallyal and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, and Shine Tom Chacko. The background score has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.
Published: undefined