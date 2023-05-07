‘I Am Living Proof That Nepotism Doesn’t Exist’: Mithun Chakraborty’s Son

Actor and son of Mithun Chakraborty, Mahaakshay Chakraborty is making headlines for his thoughts on nepotism in the industry.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, the 38-year-old actor opened up about the times he’s been rejected from auditions, adding that he is the “living proof” that nepotism “doesn’t exist”.

Sharing a message to “all the actors out there who believe that nepotism exists”, he added that the only help one might get from families with a background in films is the opportunity to meet a director or producer.

He further stressed that getting to work on a film is “completely up to destiny”.